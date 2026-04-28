Will Rohit Sharma Play in MI vs SRH IPL 2026 Match?

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The primary talking point for Mumbai Indians (MI) fans ahead of Wednesday's Match 41 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is the potential return of Rohit Sharma. The veteran opener has been sidelined since 12 April, when he sustained a right hamstring injury during a home fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium. As MI prepares to host the "Orange Army" on Wednesday, 29 April, recent developments from the training ground suggest the former captain is on the verge of a comeback. IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: Which Team Faces Earliest Elimination?

Positive Signs at the Wankhede

Rohit’s recovery has progressed steadily over the past week. After missing high-profile encounters against Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Chennai Super Kings, the 38-year-old has significantly stepped up his training intensity.

According to reports from the MI camp on Monday and Tuesday, Rohit has completed full-intensity batting sessions and gym work without reporting any discomfort. His return to the nets, where he appeared to be striking the ball with his characteristic fluency, has left the franchise’s medical staff "optimistic" about his inclusion in the match-day squad.

The ‘Impact Player’ Factor

Even if Rohit is not deemed fit enough to field for a full 20 overs, Mumbai Indians may utilise the Impact Player rule to ease him back into competitive action. Keshav Maharaj Joins Mumbai Indians Squad As Injured Mitchell Santner's Replacement for IPL 2026.

Scenario A: If MI bats first, Rohit could open the innings and then be substituted for a specialist bowler during the second innings.

Scenario B: If MI bowls first, he could be introduced during the chase to provide much-needed stability to a top order that has appeared fragile in his absence.

A Season of High Stakes

The timing of Rohit’s return is critical. Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians are currently at a crossroads in their 2026 campaign, sitting near the bottom of the table with only two wins from seven matches.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad, captained by Pat Cummins, present a formidable challenge. SRH are currently on a four-match winning streak, most recently chasing down a massive 229-run target against Rajasthan Royals. For MI to stay in contention for the playoffs, they likely need to win at least six of their remaining seven games.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 09:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).