Riyan Parag Caught Smoking Vape in Dressing Room During PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 Match, Video Goes Viral

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Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has found himself at the centre of a social media storm during the team’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. A video clip circulating widely on X (formerly Twitter) captures the 24-year-old all-rounder using a vape device while seated in the dressing room. The footage, which appears to be a snippet from the official match broadcast shows Parag exhaling smoke. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Viral Video: RR Prodigy Pranks Young Fans with '100 Rupee' Photo Fee.

The incident occurred during the latter half of the match as Rajasthan Royals were engaged in a high-scoring chase of 223. The clip surfaced online almost immediately, with fans debating the appropriateness of such conduct within the professional sporting environment.

Watch Riyan Parag Vaping in Dressing Room

Riyan Parag caught Vaping on national TV in #PBKSvRR match Know that: #Vaping is fully banned in India under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019 Do Laws only apply to the working class common people?#TATAIPL #IPL @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/TDtbDyYGv4 — Arun Garg (@arungargg) April 28, 2026

Watch Another Video

Riyan Parag was using Vape in the dressing room 😱 Is that allowed??#PKSBvsRR pic.twitter.com/37YCQzD33c — Kika raja (@raja_kika) April 28, 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) maintains a stringent policy regarding the conduct of players within the stadium premises. While there is no explicit public mention of "vaping" in the standard playing conditions, the use of tobacco or related products in the dugout or dressing room is generally prohibited under health and safety protocols.

The controversy comes at a difficult time for Parag. Having been appointed the full-time captain for the 2026 season following Sanju Samson’s departure to Chennai Super Kings, Parag has struggled to find consistency with the bat. Entering the match against Punjab, he had managed only 81 runs in seven innings, leading to increased criticism from former cricketers and fans alike. Against Punjab, Parag scored 29 off 16 balls. Rajasthan Royals eventually chased down the target to hand Punjab Kings their first defeat of the season.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 10:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).