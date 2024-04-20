Manchester [UK], April 20 (ANI): Manchester United appointed former Southampton chief Jason Wilcox as technical director of the club with immediate effect.

Wilcox will work with all technical areas of the football department to achieve the highest standards of performance.

The club released an official statement to announce the appointment of their new technical director, which read, "Jason Wilcox has joined Manchester United as Technical Director with immediate effect."

Along with the Red Devils, Southampton also released a statement to confirm that "it has reluctantly agreed to allow Director of Football Jason Wilcox to join Manchester United, having reached an agreement with the Premier League side on an acceptable compensation fee."

Southampton stated that the club is "disappointed that Wilcox's stay at Southampton has only lasted nine months, it wishes him well for the future."

Along with working as the Director of Football at Southampton, he has also worked as the Academy Director at Manchester City. As a player, he won the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers in 1995.

According to Sky Sports, Wilcox, as director of football, had overall control at Southampton across the first team, women's team, academies, and recruitment department.

Under the leadership of Wilcox, some of the most remarkable players in modern-day football have risen through the ranks and made their impact.

Manchester City star winger Phil Foden is one of the players who has risen through the ranks under Wilcox's watch. Cole Palmer and Jadon Sancho are the other two players who have been sensational in the Premier League and Bundesliga, respectively.

Sancho, who is a Manchester United player but is currently on loan with Borussia Dortmund, made his debut at the age of 15 for Wilcox's U18s. In his debut, he struck the back of the net twice within five minutes.

Sancho has failed to impress at Old Trafford since his arrival in 2021. He secured a move to the German club after his fallout with manager Erik Ten Hag. (ANI)

