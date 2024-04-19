Manchester, Apr 19 (AP) Erling Haaland has suffered a muscle injury and will be assessed ahead of Manchester City's FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea on Saturday.

City manager Pep Guardiola said the Norway striker felt discomfort during Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid and asked to be substituted. City went on to lose the match on penalties.

Guardiola said Haaland would be monitored ahead of the game against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

"We will see. It was a tough game, a lot of action, high intensity for both sides," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

"Erling felt something, a muscular issue. That's why he told me he could not continue.

"The (doctor) said he had a little bit of niggles, a little problem, we will see how his evolution is in the next hours."

The latest potential setback comes after Haaland was out for more than a month from December to January because of a foot injury.

Kevin De Bruyne was also taken off against Madrid but is expected to be play against Chelsea, with Guardiola confirming the Belgium international "feels well."

"We put a lot of pressure in our game and that's why the fatigue is there. They are human beings. They are not a machine. We are used to it," Guardiola said.

Defeat against Madrid ended City's pursuit of back-to-back trebles having won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup last season.

City can still make history this season by becoming the first team to win the English title four years in succession.

The three-time defending champion is top of the standings and can also retain the FA Cup.

"I don't want us to feel sorry for ourselves," Guardiola said.

"In football, you lose games. We performed at our best and we were not able to win. You have to accept it." AP

