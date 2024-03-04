Bengaluru, Mar 4 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated UP Warriorz by 23 runs in the Women's Premier League here on Monday.

Skipper Smriti Mandhana (80) and Ellyse Perry (58) scored blistering fifties to take RCB to 198 for 3.

The two added 95 runs off just 64 balls for the second wicket.

The RCB bowlers then fired as a unit, taking wickets at regular intervals to restrict the Warriorz to 175 for 8 despite the best efforts of skipper Alyssa Healy (55), allrounder Deepti Sharma (33) and Poonam Khemnar (31).

Sophie Devine, Georgine Wareham, Sophie Molineux and Asha Sobhana picked two wickets each for RCB.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 198 for 3 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 80, Ellyse Perry 58; Sophie Ecclestone 1/22)

UP Warriorz: 175 for 8 in 20 overs (Alyssa Healy 55, Deepti Sharma 33; Sophie Devine 2/37)

