Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 23 (ANI): The likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Agarwal and Sarfaraz Khan were recognised for their remarkable performances in domestic cricket during the Naman Awards on Tuesday.

The experienced stars along with youngsters were recognized for their exceptional performances over the past few years as the award ceremony couldn't take place due to COVID-19.

Also Read | ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2023 Announced: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Only Indians; Pat Cummins Named Captain.

The Madhavrao Scindia award for the leading wicket-takers was bagged by Unadkat, Shams Mulani and Jalaj Saxena for the years 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively.

In terms of batting performance Rahul Dalal, Sarfaraz and Mayank walked away with the award for the years 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Middlesbrough, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch League Cup Semifinal Second Leg Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In the Under-23 category, the MA Chidambaram Trophy for the highest wicket-taker in Col CK Nayudu Trophy was clinched by Ankush Tyagi, Harsh Dubey and Vishal B Jayswal for the years 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively.

In the highest run-getter category, Parth Palawat, YV Rathod and Kshitij Patel secured the award for the years 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively.

Coming to the Under-19 category, the MA Chidambaram Trophy for the highest wicket-taker in the Cooch Behar Trophy was bagged by Harsh Dubey, AR Nishad and Manav Chothani for the years 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively.

In the highest run-getter category, P Kanpillewar, Mayank Shandliya and Danish Malewar won the award for the years 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively.

Junior woman cricketer Kashvee Gautam won the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for the year 2019-2020 in the U-16 category. Madhya Pradesh's Soumya Tiwari and Vaishnavi Sharma won the award for 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 respectively.

In the women's ODI category, Meghalya's Saee Purandare won the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for the year 2019-20. Jharkhand's Indrani Roy clinched the award for 2020-21. Punjab's Kanika Ahuja and Arunachal Pradesh's Nabam Yapu won the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively.

In the men's category, the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for highest wicket-taker (U-16) in the Vijay Merchant Trophy was clinched by Meghalya's Nirdesh Baisoya and Punjab's Anmoljeet Singh for the year 2019-2020 and 2022-23 respectively.

While the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for the highest run-getter (U-16) in the Vijay Merchant Trophy went to Punjab's Uday Sharan and Vihaan Malhotra for the years 2019-20 and 2022-23 respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)