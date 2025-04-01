Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Ashwani Kumar made a barnstorming IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai Indians' first home game in IPL 2025, finishing with remarkable figures of 4/24, the best by an Indian debutant in the IPL.

He also became the 1st Indian bowler in the last decade to take a wicket off his very first ball in the IPL.

Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey was impressed with Ashwani's composure. "To see someone coming in, one first game, under pressure, happy for him. He worked on his strengths and focused on his strengths and that gave him results. It's not about performance, it's about going and enjoying what you do best," Mhambrey said while speaking to iplt20.com.

Ashwani was one of three changes MI made for the match and the bowling coach explained the rationale behind his selection.

"Left-arm seamer who swings the ball and has got high pace, ticks a lot of boxes for us. Wankhede, we always knew, is a wicket that has a lot of bounce compared to others. He's the kind of guy who swings the ball and high pace as well, so we felt it was the right surface for him to pay," Mhambrey stated.

Ashwani, who only ate a banana before the match, credited skipper Hardik Pandya for making him feel at ease on debut and easing his nerves.

"It is a very good feeling. I hadn't thought that I'll do so well. Hardik bhai told me, 'You're from Punjab and Punjabis are fearless, so just scare the opponents and enjoy yourself'," Ashwani said about the unique advice he received.

The debutant was overjoyed to bag Andre Russell's wicket in particular.

"Manish Pandey had hit me for a four already. Hardik bhai told me to bowl at the body for him. My favourite wicket was Andre Russell's because he is a very big player. Hardik bhai told me don't be afraid, so I just wanted to bowl to my plans," the debutant added.

Ashwani struck off his first ball to dismiss KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane but not before a fumble from Tilak Varma.

Speaking about that moment, Ashwani said, "When he fumbled, I was just hoping he catches it because when you take a wicket off your first ball, the match usually goes well."

Ashwani's success left his family and friends overjoyed too, where he said, "My whole village was very happy because Mumbai is the best team and have a lot of big players."

Ashwani only realised about his record-breaking feat after coming off the field, "I just had to bowl to my field and I didn't know I was the first Indian to do this but it feels good."

Having waited for many years for an opportunity, Ashwani said the success was a result of years of effort and dedication.

"All the seniors support us and tell us to enjoy. This is the result of a lot of hard work," the left-arm seamer concluded.

Ashwani joins the long and illustrious list of young Indian talent discovered by MI in the IPL featuring the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Tilak Varma to Ashwani, Vignesh Puthur, PSN Raju and Robin Minz this season. (ANI)

