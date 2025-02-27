New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Former India skipper Mithali Raj commented on the Mumbai Indians' dominant performance over UP Warriorz (UPW) at the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 edition at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Mumbai Indians breezed past UP Warriroz and moved to the top of the table with an imposing 8-wicket win in the ongoing Women's Premier League. After an inspirational performance with the ball, Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt staged a dominant victory for Mumbai Indians

"I think UP Warriorz started off a little hesitant, especially during the partnership between Grace Harris and Vrinda Dinesh. However, once their middle order began to crumble, Mumbai Indians clearly had the upper hand, given their strong top order. While they haven't quite managed to build solid opening partnerships, Nat Sciver-Brunt, coming in at number three, has consistently created momentum in the chase for Mumbai Indians. This is the second time she has stepped in and made an immediate impact. She always manages to identify that one bowler to target for a big over, and that ability continues to be instrumental in getting Mumbai Indians across the line," Mithali Raj told JioHotstar.

Further, Mithali Raj praised Nat Sciver-Brunt's outstanding all-round performance. The English all-rounder played an unbeaten knock of 75 runs from 44 balls, which was laced with 13 boundaries in his innings. With the ball, the 32-year-old snapped three wickets in her spell of four overs where he gave away just 18 runs.

"She is a very smart bowler. Right from the first over, she got her off-cutter going. She dismissed Kiran Navgire with a short ball. Kiran expected it to come on quickly, but Nat Sciver-Brunt bowled it outside off stump. The same intelligence was on display when she dismissed Chinelle Henry, another crucial wicket. She understands her bowling strengths well. While she may not be as fast as Shabnim Ismail, she is a clever bowler who knows exactly when to use her variations, especially her off-cutters. She sets the field accordingly and executes her plans precisely, trapping batters with her tactical approach," Mithali Raj added.

Mumbai Indians will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the ongoing WPL 2025 season on Friday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (ANI)

