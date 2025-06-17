California [US], June 17 (ANI): A triplet of three-wicket hauls from Zia ul Haq, Nandre Burger, and Noor Ahmad crushed the Seattle Orcas, bundling them out for their lowest total in Major League Cricket history, according to a release from MLC.

The emphatic win handed the Texas Super Kings their third successive victory in the 7th match of the ongoing Cognizant Major League Cricket 2025.

The Orcas' chase unravelled early, paralysed in the first six overs by a fiery Nandre Burger and a relentless Zia ul Haq, who combined to take five wickets. The Orcas stumbled to just 23 runs in the power play--the lowest powerplay total of the tournament so far.

The collapse continued as Noor Ahmad carried his sensational form into the attack, striking twice in his very first over while conceding just a single run. The Orcas had no answers as the pressure mounted.

Burger returned to finish things off, his raw pace too much for the lower order, as the Orcas were skittled for a paltry 60 in 13.5 overs.

Earlier, on a chilly evening at the Oakland Coliseum, Orcas skipper Heinrich Klaasen won the toss and opted to bowl first.

His decision initially paid off, with the Orcas' bowling unit using clever variations and tight lines. Klaasen rotated four bowlers inside the power play, including Obed McCoy and Jasdeep Singh, who struck early to remove both openers.

Left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh and pacer Jasdeep Singh continued to apply pressure, striking at crucial moments to prevent the Super Kings from building momentum.

Aussie powerhouse Marcus Stoinis broke the shackles, taking on the spinners with brute force and smashing four towering sixes. However, his innings was cut short by a brilliant catch from Steven Taylor, who ran back and held on superbly.

A late flourish from Milind Kumar and Shubham Ranjan--who added 31 runs off the final 15 deliveries--lifted the Texas Super Kings to a competitive 151, setting up their bowlers with a par score to defend.

Having wrapped up their Coliseum outing on a high, the Texas Super Kings now head to Dallas, where they will face the San Francisco Unicorns on Friday. Meanwhile, the Seattle Orcas will be in action on Wednesday against MI New York, as both teams search for their first win of the season.

Match Summary: Texas Super Kings win by 93 runs

TSK: 153/6 (Mukammalla 30, Stoinis 28, Mitchell 25, Harmeet 24/2, Jasdeep 34/2)

SEO: 60/10 (Aaron Jones 17, Burger 10/3, Zia ul Haq 16/3, Noor 18/3, Stoinis 4/1). (ANI)

