Lucknow, Mar 3 (PTI) Beth Mooney was left stranded on 96 not out as Gujarat Giants scored 186 for five against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League match here on Monday.

Mooney cracked as many as 17 boundaries from only 59 balls in her innings but with 10 runs needed to reach a triple-digit score in the last over, she could only manage five.

The left-handed Australian batter Mooney consolidated for the Giants with India's Harleen Deol (45) after an early blow in the form of Dayalan Hemalatha (2), adding 101 runs for the second wicket off 68 balls.

Mooney was belligerent on both the sides of the wicket with her flicks and drives, piercing the field with ease.

Deol notched up her highest score of the season with a 32-ball 45 with six hits to the fence but could not get to the personal milestone of a half-century.

Sophie Ecclestone (2/34) bowled a crucial spell for the hosts UP Warriorz in their first match at the Ekana Stadium, accounting for Deol and the dangerous Deandra Dottin (17).

Giants' skipper Ashleigh Gardner (11) and Phoebe Litchfield (8) could not trouble the scorers much.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Giants: 186 for 5 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 96 not out, Harleen Deol 45; Sophie Ecclestone 2/34).

