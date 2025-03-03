Veteran India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will play for a new team in the Indian Premier League 2025 season. The star cricketer was sold to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a whopping price of INR 18 crore during the IPL 2025 auction. This is the first time Chahal will be playing for the Punjab-based franchise in the IPL. Ahead of the IPL 2025, Yuzvendra Chahal uploaded his photoshoot pics on his Instagram handle, where he captioned the post "Conquer 💫." 'I Believe In Me' Yuzvendra Chahal Drops Monochrome Photoshoot Pics With Motivational Caption Amid Ongoing Divorce Rumours With Dhanashree Verma.
Yuzvendra Chahal in Dapper Look
Conquer 💫 pic.twitter.com/vanVzkrUcY
— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) March 3, 2025
