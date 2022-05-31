Gurugram, May 31 (PTI) More than 100 speed skaters from across the country displayed their skills in the XVII National Speed Skating Championship that concluded this morning at ISKATE, an all weather indoor ice skating arena located at Ambience Mall here.

The speed skaters were divided in the age categories -- Novice (below 10 years), Junior D (10-13 years), Junior C (13-15 years), Junior B (15-17 years), Junior A (17-19 years) and Senior (above 19 years).

During the national speed skating camp, athletes were trained by expert national coaches AvduthTawade, SubodhPatil, Ravi Dhillon, Rahul Pandekar, Gitesh Vaidya and Md Abbas.

Speaking at the event, J S Sahney, secretary general, Ice Skating Association of India said, "I am elated to see such talented kids perform in the championship. Our country is making progress in ice skating, speed skating and figure skating because of ISKATE, the only ice skating rink in India that is functional throughout the year."

The winner in every category was awarded a cash prize of Rs 20,000, and the first and second runner-ups were awarded with Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

The National Speed Skating Championship is being conducted after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Speed Skating Camp was organised from May 27 to May 29 followed by two days of National Speed Skating Championship on May 30 and 31.

