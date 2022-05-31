Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic renew their rivalry as the two face off against each other in the quarter-final of the French Open 2022. The clash will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier court on May 31, 2022 (Tuesday) as they aim to advance to the final four of Roland Garros. So ahead of the encounter, we take a look at Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic's head-to-head record. Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, French Open 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Men’s Singles Quarterfinal Tennis Match in India?.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two stars since they played each other in the semi-finals of Roland Garros last year. It was the Serb than came out on top that time but the Spaniard has been brilliant at Grand Slams this season. He won the Australian Open earlier this year and will be hoping to get the better of his rival at his favourite venue.

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Head-to-Head Record

The two have faced each other 58 times, more than any other players. Novak Djokovic leads their head-to-head by a slight margin as he has 30 wins compared to Rafael Nadal's 28.

Matches Novak Djokovic Wins Rafael Nadal Wins 58 30 28

Rafael Nadal is the most successful player at French Open but Novak Djokovic has been the player to trouble him the most n this court. The Serbian is is the only player to have beaten the Spaniard in four clay-court finals and the only active player to have beaten him at Roland Garros.

