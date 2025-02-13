New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse, on Thursday released the insightful report titled "Beyond the Field: India's Sportstech Evolution," a collaborative effort between the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) and Deloitte.

The launch event, was attended by some of the prominent dignitaries, industry leaders, and sports professionals like Secretary (Sports) Smt. Sujata Chaturvedi, FIFS Director General Joy Bhattacharya, Deloitte Partner Prashant Rao and FIFS CEO Neil Castelino, marking a significant milestone in understanding the evolving role of technology in shaping India's sports landscape. as per a press release from FIFS and SAI Media.

Khadse, in her address, welcomed all participants and acknowledged the remarkable collaboration between FIFS and Deloitte in producing this comprehensive report on fan engagement and sports technology. The MoS highlighted India's rapidly evolving sports ecosystem, fueled by various government initiatives like Khelo India, SAI National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme), ASMITA, and KIRTI, along with the nation's commitment to promoting fitness through the Fit India Movement.

-Role of Technology in Transforming Sports

Khadse emphasized the pivotal role of technology in advancing athlete performance, fan engagement, and the overall growth of the sports sector. She noted that India's rise in sports consumption, driven by digital platforms, OTT streaming, fantasy sports, and social media, has provided new opportunities to increase fan engagement, which is essential for making sports a mass movement.

The report sheds light on how emerging technologies such as wearables, athlete management systems, and sports science tools are revolutionizing athlete training, injury prevention, and performance analysis. The MoS stressed that smart stadiums, along with Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) experiences, are enhancing both in-stadium and virtual fan engagement, making sports more immersive and interactive.

-Private Sector and CSR Contributions

Khadse also acknowledged the crucial role of the private sector in the growth of sports in India. Through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts and strategic collaborations, leading corporations have significantly contributed to the development of various sports disciplines. Notable partnerships include NTPC for archery, REC for athletics, ONGC, Reliance Foundation, and Glenmark, among others.

She also highlighted recent initiatives like Odisha's Naval Tata Academy, JSW Sports Centres, and Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), which have furthered the cause of sports in India, offering world-class training and facilities for athletes.

-Public-Private Partnerships and the Role of Startups

The Minister emphasised the need for continued public-private partnerships (PPP) to drive further innovation and growth within the sports-tech sector. She pointed out that government initiatives such as Startup India and Make in India are playing a critical role in fostering innovation and encouraging Indian entrepreneurs to create homegrown sports technologies.

The collaboration between industry leaders, tech companies, and academic institutions is crucial to ensuring that India remains a global hub for sports excellence, the Minister added. Regulatory clarity, she stated, will be vital to ensuring a fair and thriving sports-tech ecosystem.

-Future Outlook

Khadse concluded by calling on stakeholders, investors, and entrepreneurs to join hands in shaping the future of sports in India. She praised Deloitte and FIFS for their efforts in producing this important report and encouraged continued discussions and policy recommendations that will drive the next phase of growth for Indian sports.

"The Indian government is committed to nurturing a vibrant sports culture, one that reaches from the grassroots to the national level," she said. "We are optimistic about India's future in sports, and with continued collaboration, we will achieve excellence on the global stage," she added.

The report launched today is expected to serve as a critical tool in understanding the intersection of technology and sports, offering valuable insights into how technology can further revolutionize sports in India. (ANI)

