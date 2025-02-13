Gujarat Giants will look to prove themselves in the upcoming Women's Premier League season 3. The Giants had a poor run in the past editions of the prestigious tournament. The Giants will play the WPL 2025 opener against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on February 14. The Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be held at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara and is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Gujarat Giants Squad in WPL 2025: Team Profile, Schedule of GG-W in Women's Premier League Season 3. Gujarat Giants Squad in WPL 2025: Team Profile, Schedule of GG-W in Women's Premier League Season 3.

Gujarat Giants named Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner as their new leader for the upcoming season 3. The franchise has also signed Deandra Dottin and Simran Shaikh during the WPL player auction. The Gujarat Giants squad has a balance of batters and bowlers alongside all-rounders. The franchise is expected to give a tough fight to their opponents during the Women's Premier League 2025 season. Take a look at Gujarat Giants likely playing XI against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Vadodara.

Top-Order: Australia star opener Beth Mooney is expected to open the innings for Gujarat Giants alongside South Africa ace batter Laura Wolvaardt. Both batters are known for positive gameplay and, on a given day, can destroy any opponent. At No. 3, Harleen Deol is expected to come, which will strengthen the Gujarat Giants batting attack.

Middle-Order: Great all-rounder Deandra Dottin will be the ace batter for Gujarat's batting attack. She will be supported by India's Simran Shaikh and Dayalan Hemalatha.

All-Rounders: Captain Ashleigh Gardner will be the frontline all-rounder for her side. Gardner has a wealth of experience in T20 cricket. She is one of the greatest all-rounders and can produce match-winning performances. RCB-W Likely Playing XI vs GG-W in WPL 2025: Check Predicted Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 for Women's Premier League Match Against Gujarat Giants in Vadodara

Bowlers: Meghna Singh will be their front-line pacer for the Gujarat Giants during the WPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Kashvee Gautam will be their second leading pacer for the Giants. Shabnam Shakil will be the third leading speedster. Skipper Ashleigh Gardner will be their trump card in the spin bowling department alongside leg-break Priya Mishra.

Gujarat Giants' Likely XI for GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Match in Vadodara

Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Simran Shaikh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Shakil, Priya Mishra

