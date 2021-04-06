Bengaluru, Apr 6: Esports and skill gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) on Tuesday announced its partnership with IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a period of two years as a Principal Sponsor.

The partnership will see MPL continue to be featured on the RCB kit for the upcoming edition of the T20 tournament this year, as well as the 2022 edition.

MPL began its association with RCB in the 2020 T20 edition, played in the UAE. Quinton de Kock to Miss Out on MI vs RCB, IPL 2021, Here are Two Names Who Could Replace The Mumbai Indians Wicketkeeper.

"With our Brand Ambassador Virat Kohli leading a strong RCB side, we are confident that the team will have a good season this year too," Senior Vice President, Growth and Marketing, MPL, Abhishek Madhavan, said in a statement.

