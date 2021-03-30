Quinton de Kock is all set to miss the opening game of IPL 2021 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The South African wicketkeeper is going to be busy with his national duties and will be able to join the team after April 5 with three other teammates Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. The availability of the South African players will depend on quarantine rules. Most players will be put in quarantine for seven days. This means they are likely to lose out on their opening game. With this Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will have to look out for ideal replacements for their games. Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi & David Miller Will Miss Out on Opening Matches of IPL 2021, Franchises Suffer From Big Blow.

Talking about Mumbai Indians, they have a couple of names who can step into the shoes of Quinton de Kock. Ishan Kishan is one name who has been one of the most reliable wicketkeeper-batsman can be one option that the team can explore. Time and again not only in his recent international match against England but also during his previous seasons in IPL, Kishan has been superb with the bat. In IPL 2020, Kishan had scored 516 runs in 14 games with the highest score of 99 runs.

Even behind the stumps, very often the wicketkeeper has reminded us of MS Dhoni by replicating him. Chris Lynn is yet another option that the Mumbai Indians can explore. He did not play a single game in the IPL 2020 but with the absence of Quinton de Kock, the former Kolkata Knight Riders batsman can surely step into the shoes of the South African.

The match will be played behind closed doors due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The opening game of the IPL 2021 will be played at 7.30 pm IST.

