Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Young forward Pranjal Bhumij has signed a three-year contract extension with reigning Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC, thus committing his future with the team until May 2024.

Pranjal was picked by the Islanders in the 2017 ISL draft, joining the club as a developmental player capable of playing anywhere across the attack.

The 22-year-old has continued his development over four years with the Islanders, turning out for the club on 25 occasions.

He made four appearances in the recently concluded 2020/21 campaign and most notably got his first start of the season in the final game of the league stage against ATK Mohun Bagan.

"For the last four years, Mumbai City has been an immense part of my life. I have been able to gain so much invaluable experience from the different coaches I've worked with over the years," Pranjal was quoted as saying in a media release.

"I am only 22, I have a lot to learn and achieve, and I did not have to think twice before committing my future to this huge club," he added.

Head Coach Sergio Lobera said that he believes that Pranjal is one of the best young talents in India.

"We see him in training every day and the quality and potential he shows really excites us for what the future holds. He is an excellent professional who is determined to learn and he is very mature and level-headed for a young boy," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)