Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) Mumbai City FC on Monday announced reaching a transfer agreement with Akash Mishra from Hyderabad FC for an undisclosed fee, ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Left-back Mishra will join the club on a five-year contract which runs until May 2028, according to an MCFC release.

Also Read | ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings of CWC Qualifying ODI Tournament With Net Run Rate.

The transfer window of the ISL opened on June 9 and will remain open till August 31.

Mishra had joined Hyderabad FC in the 2020-21 season and was also a part of their ISL-winning campaign in 2021-22, when they beat Kerala Blasters in the final.

Also Read | SAFF Championship 2023 Full Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time in IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of South Asian Football Competition.

In 2022, Mishra won the Football Players' Association of India's 'Young-Player-of-the-Year' award.

Mishra, who hails from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh, has also played 16 matches for India after making his debut against Oman in an international friendly in March 2021.

Having made his debut in the I-League during the 2018-19 season, Mishra also made 23 appearances for Indian Arrows over two seasons. He was also a member of the 2019 SAFF U-18 Championship-winning team.

"I've spoken to coach Des (Buckingham) who has shown a lot of faith in me and to be able to play football the way he envisions it, it's one of the many things that excites me about joining Mumbai City FC," Mishra was quoted as saying in a statement released by the club.

"Akash possesses a wide range of positive attributes required in the modern game and is an exciting prospect. His signing continues our promise of developing young players and we are pleased he has trusted our club to progress in the next stage of his career," said MCFC coach Des Buckingham.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)