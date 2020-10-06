Abu Dhabi, Oct 6 (PTI) Opting to bat, Mumbai Indians made 193 for four against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | KKR vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Faf du Plessis, Eoin Morgan and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Mumbai Indians: 193 for 4 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 79 not out; Shreyas Gopal 2/28). PTI

Also Read | Robin Olsen Transfer News Latest Update: Everton Sign AS Roma Goalkeeper on Season-Long Loan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)