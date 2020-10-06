Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 21 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 7, 2020 (Wednesday). Fantasy games have grown in popularity among cricket fans in recent years as it allows fans to make some cash and picking a correct team is the best formula to win games in Dream11 Fantasy game. Here are tips and suggestions to pick best players for your KKR vs CSK fantasy playing XI for IPL 2020 clash. KKR vs CSK, IPL 2020 21st Match Preview: Dinesh Karthik Faces Stiffest Test As Kolkata Knight Riders Face Resurgent Chennai Super Kings.

Both teams are coming into the game on the back of contrasting results as Kolkata Knight Riders suffered an 18-run defeat to Delhi Capitals and questions were raised about the team’s strategy and would be looking to set that right. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings ended their three-game losing run after a 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab. 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 21.

KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Shubman Gill

The young batsman has been sensational at the top of the order for KKR this season and should be a must pick for your KKR vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team. Gill has played some big innings this season and is in great form coming into this game.

KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Faf du Plessis

The South African is the thirds highest run-scorer in IPL 2020 and has been CSK main player this season. Faf Du Plessis must be picked in your KKR vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team as he is coming into this game on a back of a brilliant half-century.

KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Eoin Morgan

The Englishman has been sensational this season and should be a pick in your KKR vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team. Morgan has played much lower down the order than many would have expected but he could be promoted up the order with KKR needing to make some changes to their batting order.

KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Dwayne Bravo

The West Indian just returned to action a few games ago but has proved himself to be crucial in the final few overs of the game. Bravo is considered as one of the best death bowlers in the age and with his ability to find the boundary while batting, he remains a must pick for your KKR vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team.

KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Andre Russell

The West Indian is yet to fire on all cylinders in IPL 2020 but due to his undeniable qualities remains a must pick for your KKR vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team. Contrary to the expectations, Russell has performed better with the ball than the bat but would be hoping to perform much better with the latter.

The two teams have met 22 times in Indian Premier League and the record champions hold a slight advantage in the head-to-head record. CSK have recorded 14 wins in the fixture compared KKR’s eight wins.

