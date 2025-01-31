Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): The highly anticipated fourth edition of the Mumbai Open, a prestigious fixture on the global tennis calendar, is set to commence at the Cricket Club of India (CCI).

Organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), this WTA 125 Series Tournament will begin with the qualifying rounds on February 1, followed by the main draw from February 3 to 9.

According to a release from Mumbai Open, the tournament will showcase an impressive array of international stars alongside India's most promising talents, who have secured wild card entries to compete for top honours on the renowned hard courts of the CCI.

Leading the international contingent is Tatjana Maria, currently ranked World No. 73, a three-time singles champion, including consecutive triumphs at the 2023 and 2024 Copa Colsanitas WTA 250 tournaments in Colombia. The 2022 Wimbledon semi-finalist is among the frontrunners for this year's title.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Sanjay Khandare, Treasurer of the Organising Committee said that the event will provide a remarkable platform for Indian players.

"The Mumbai Open is one of India's most eagerly awaited tennis tournaments, and this fourth edition promises to be even grander. The event provides a remarkable platform for Indian players and we look forward to witnessing some outstanding performances from them," Khandare was quoted in a release from Mumbai Open as saying.

The tournament boasts a rich legacy of champions, with World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka clinching the title in 2017, followed by Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum in 2018. Defending champion Darja Semenistaja of Latvia and rising star Alexandra Eala from the Philippines are set to feature prominently in this year's competition, the release added.

India's Maaya Rajeshwaran, currently training at the Rafael Nadal Academy, will be vying for a spot through the qualifying rounds.

Wild Card Entries for Indian Players: Sahaja Yamalapalli - India No. 1, Ankita Raina - India No. 2, Shrivalli Bhamidipathy - India No. 3, Vaishnavi Adkar - Maharashtra No. 1, Qualifying Round Entrants: Maaya Rajeshwaran, Akansha Nitture - Maharashtra No. 2. (ANI)

