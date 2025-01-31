India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates of 4th T20I 2025: India will look to return to winning ways when they face England in the fourth T20I of the IND vs ENG five-match series. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match scorecard here. After registering wins in Kolkata and Chennai, India suffered their first setback of the IND vs ENG T20I series when they lost to England in Rajkot. Chasing 171/9 to win, the India national cricket team batters struggled big time and fell short of the target by 26 runs. The win enabled England to bounce back and keep the series alive with two matches remaining. While England would have the momentum and confidence heading into the IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025, India will want to put up an improved show especially with the bat and bounce back. India vs England Free Live Streaming Online, 4th T20I 2025: How To Watch IND vs ENG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

For India, captain Suryakumar Yadav's form has been a cause of concern. The right-hander's diminishing returns with the bat has let the team down, especially in the last two T20I where the run chase for India did not go as smoothly as it did in Kolkata. Not just him but Sanju Samson's form along with that of Hardik Pandya has been a talking point as well post the Rajkot defeat and they will need to bounce back in Pune. Rinku Singh, whose presence was deeply missed in the IND vs ENG Rajkot T20I, will be back in India's playing XI and his big-hitting skills down the order might come in handy. India's biggest positive in the IND vs ENG T20I series so far has been the bowling, especially Varun Chakaravarthy who has made run-scoring extremely difficult for the England batters.

England on the other hand, would want Phil Salt and Harry Brook to fire with the bat. In the Rajkot T20I, it was Ben Duckett's blistering 51 off 28 balls and Liam Livingstone's 43 off 24 that helped the visitors post a fighting total, one they ended up defending. Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Jamie Overton will take a lot of confidence from their performances in Rajkot that helped England win their first match of the IND vs ENG T20I series.

India vs England Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana

England National Cricket Team: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith(w), Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Rehan Ahmed