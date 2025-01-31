IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: India National Cricket Team and England National Cricket Team take on each other in the fourth game of the five-match T20I series. India leads 2-1 in the series with England winning the last T20I. The IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 takes place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and has a start time of 07:00 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 match DD sports live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the India vs England 2025 T20 series in India but will IND vs ENG be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Scroll down to find out the IND vs ENG viewing option. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 4th T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Match in Pune.

England bounced back in a must-win game to stay alive in the series and the visitors again face a similar situation. England's win in this fixture will draw level in the series. And if India wins this game, they will seal the series here. India was disappointed with their batting in the last outing with captain Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson’s poor run continuing. It will be interesting to see what changes India will make for this encounter. Jos Buttler Attends Ed Sheeran's Concert in Pune, Exchanges Jerseys With Him; Star Singer Meets England Cricket Team Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 (See Pics).

Is IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the India vs England T20I series 2025 and it will be available across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV etc. The IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming online of the IND vs ENG T20 match.

