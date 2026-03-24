Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Aapli Mumbai Kabaddi Championship (AMKC), a first-of-its-kind structured platform aimed at strengthening Mumbai's grassroots kabaddi ecosystem, will be held from March 24, a release said.

Organised under the aegis of the Mumbai Shahar Kabaddi Association, the championship aims to address the long-standing gap in structured competitive opportunities for local kabaddi players and clubs across the city, the release said.

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The Aapli Mumbai Kabaddi Championship has been conceptualised as a recurring city-level competition that will bring together players, clubs, officials and fans under a professionally managed ecosystem.

The tournament is scheduled to be held from March 24 to March 29, 2026, at the Bharitya Krida Mandir Sports Complex in Wadala. A total of 25 matches will be played during the tournament, with matches beginning at 6:00 PM each day.

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The first three days will feature six matches each, followed by four matches on the fourth day and three matches on the fifth day, culminating in the grand finale on March 29 at 9:30 PM.

The championship will feature participation from prominent local clubs, including Amar Krida Mandal, Navodit Krida Mandal, Shivneri Krida Mandal, Good Morning Sports Club, Durgamata Sports, South Canara Sports Club, Siddhiprabha Foundation, Vijay Navnath Mandal, Jai Bharat Krida Mandal, Ankur Sports Club, Sunil Sports Club and Vijay Club, reflecting the depth and diversity of Mumbai's kabaddi landscape, the release said.

The tournament carries a total prize pool of Rs 2.3 lakh, with the winning team set to receive Rs 1 lakh, while the runner-up will be awarded Rs 60,000. The teams finishing third and fourth will receive Rs 15,000 each.

Speaking about the initiative, Elev8 India Sportz Pvt. Ltd, organisers of Aapli Mumbai Kabaddi Championship (AMKC), director Vikas Gautam highlighted its commitment to building sustainable sports ecosystems in India by creating structured opportunities for athletes.

Through its Yuva Kabaddi Series, the organisation has already conducted over 1,400 matches and supported more than 2,500 players, along with engaging referees and state associations across the country.

The organisers believe that the development of grassroots sports ecosystems depends on the convergence of consistent competitive platforms, strong community identity and credible tournament structures, all of which the Aapli Mumbai Kabaddi Championship seeks to deliver. (ANI)

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