Sports News | Mumbai's Abhishek Jhunjhunwala Lauds Indian Veteran Premier League Concept

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 29 (ANI): Former Indian domestic cricketer Abhishek Jhunjhunwala expressed his admiration for the inaugural edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL), highlighting the tournament's concept and quality of matches.

Abhishek Jhunjhunwala is playing for the Mumbai Champions in the ongoing IVPL. The tournament is being played from February 23 to March 3 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

Also Read | FanCode To Provide Live Streaming of Formula One Events for 2024 and 2025 Seasons in India.

"It's a great tournament and initially, when we came, we didn't realise how good the standard of cricket would be. There are some excellent local players and some iconic players, so I think it's a great concept and the tournament so far has been brilliant," Jhunjhunwala said after the Mumbai Champions crushed VVIP Uttar Pradesh by 8 wickets in the 11th match of the IVPL on Wednesday.

The unbeaten knocks of Abhishek (69* off 38 balls) and Peter Trego (41* off 29 balls) helped Mumbai register victory. Skipper Virender Sehwag also smashed 35 runs in 23 balls.

Also Read | Germany Secures Paris Olympics 2024 Berth by Beating Netherlands in UEFA Women's Nations League Third-Place Play-Off.

Abhishek was a proper menace for the Uttar Pradesh bowlers, as he romped them for seven fours and 3 maxn-premier-league-concept-5791930.html" title="Share on Facebook">