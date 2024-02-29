Sports News | Mumbai's Abhishek Jhunjhunwala Lauds Indian Veteran Premier League Concept

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 29 (ANI): Former Indian domestic cricketer Abhishek Jhunjhunwala expressed his admiration for the inaugural edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL), highlighting the tournament's concept and quality of matches.

Abhishek Jhunjhunwala is playing for the Mumbai Champions in the ongoing IVPL. The tournament is being played from February 23 to March 3 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

"It's a great tournament and initially, when we came, we didn't realise how good the standard of cricket would be. There are some excellent local players and some iconic players, so I think it's a great concept and the tournament so far has been brilliant," Jhunjhunwala said after the Mumbai Champions crushed VVIP Uttar Pradesh by 8 wickets in the 11th match of the IVPL on Wednesday.

The unbeaten knocks of Abhishek (69* off 38 balls) and Peter Trego (41* off 29 balls) helped Mumbai register victory. Skipper Virender Sehwag also smashed 35 runs in 23 balls.

Abhishek was a proper menace for the Uttar Pradesh bowlers, as he romped them for seven fours and 3 maximums, according to a release issued on Thursday.

Reflecting on his performance, Abhishek said, "It could have been better but luckily I got ourselves over the line. So good knock for me today (Feb 28), not out, won the match, that's what you play for. In the previous game, I batted well but got out at the wrong time. But overall, the experience of the IVPL has been very good for all of us."

Offering words of wisdom to aspiring cricketers, the right-handed batter emphasised the importance of hard work and passion. "Just work hard. Just passion, play for the love of the game. More than anything else, just enjoy it," Abhishek signed off.

Following their resounding victory, the Mumbai Champions are slated to face the Rajasthan Legends on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

