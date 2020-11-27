Naples [Italy], November 27 (ANI): Backing the idea of renaming San Paolo after Diego Maradona, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said it would be right to name the club's stadium after the Argentine great.

Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at the age of 60. The Italian club issued its president's statement on the official website.

"Dear Diego, You leave us with a great testament of what it means to be a man of fragility, strength and absolute love for life and one's neighbour. A unique, inimitable champion. Your weaknesses, your imperfections, your mistakes are tantamount to your immense greatness, though none of that compares to your legend," Laurentiis said.

"Many have said you represent the synthesis of genius and unruliness. An artist of the beautiful game, your unique brushstrokes are to be remembered in the pantheon of the greatest exponents. Like a restless work of Caravaggio, whose indomitable and unruly nature is forgiven for its immense greatness. I believe it is right to name the San Paolo after you, so we can keep you with us as a witness of the excellent path this team has taken," he added.

Laurentiis further stated that Maradona's years with the club remain "indelible in the memories of the people of Naples".

"Your years here remain indelible in the memories of the people of Naples - symbolic of a coveted redemption and yearned-for resurrection. Thank you, Diego. You are, and will always be, with all of us," Laurentiis concluded.

Earlier, Naples mayor Luigi de Magistris had urged Napoli to rename the San Paolo Stadium after legendary footballer Maradona.

"Diego Armando Maradona, the most immense footballer of all time, died. Diego made our people dream, he redeemed Naples with his genius. In 2017 he became our honorary citizen. Diego, Neapolitan and Argentine, you gave us joy and happiness! Naples loves you!" Magistris had tweeted in Italian.

In another tweet, Magistris had said: "Let's name the San Paolo Stadium after Diego Armando Maradona !!!"

Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football.

With Boca Juniors, he won one League title; with Barcelona, he clinched one Copa del Rey, one Spanish Super Cup and one Copa de la Liga; and with Napoli, he lifted a UEFA Cup, two league titles, one Coppa Italia and one Super Cup.

With Argentina, he won the World Cup in 1986, a tournament in which he stood out, above all, in a match against England. He scored two goals, including one with his hand which went down in history as 'the hand of God'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)