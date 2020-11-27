New Zealand Cricket is quite miffed with the Pakistani players who had breached the COVID-19 protocol and six of them ended up getting positively tested with the ailment. A few footages from the CCTV camera found that the players had breached the COVID-19 protocols. Post this, New Zealand Cricket has issued a stern warning to the Men in Green and said that one more breach and the entire team will be sent back. Now, this surely hasn’t gone down well with Shoaib Akhtar who has slammed New Zealand Cricket and also the Pakistan Cricket Board. Pakistan Cricketers Test Positive for COVID-19, Training Put on Hold; New Zealand Cricket Says Bio-Secure Protocol Breach by Visitors.

The Rawalpindi Express said that they are not a random club to be treated in this fashion but are a national side. He also slammed the board for threatening to call off the series. While slamming the Pakistan Cricket Board he said that they should have arranged a chartered flight for the players. “First you went to Dubai, then to Kuala Lumpur and then to Auckland. Does the PCB's brain not work & realise you could have organised a chartered flight,” he opined.

Wasim Khan shared a two-minute-long Whatsapp message with the players and said that New Zealand cricket has issued a final warning by both New Zealand Cricket and its Government. He also said that there were three or four occasions where the players had breached the COVID-19 protocols. Talking about the six players tested positive with COVID-19, they have been moved into isolation and have been quarantined.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).