India and Australia take on each other in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The first match of the series takes place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and will be day-night encounter. This is India’s first assignment after the coronavirus lockdown. Australia, on the other hand, played against England earlier. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IND vs AUS live streaming online and on which channel the ODI match will be telecast live, you can continue reading. India vs Australia Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020 in Sydney.

India’s tour of Australia 2020-21 begins with the ODI series. After the 50-over format, the two teams will face-off in the three T20Is and then the tour will conclude with the four-match Test series.

On Which TV Channel India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Live Telecast is Available?

Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcast rights of the India tour of Australia 2020-21. The network will broadcast games live on its sports channels. Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 will telecast the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020 live on TV in SD and HD as well. DD Sports will telecast the match live on DD Free Dish and DTT platform. India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Sydney: Check Pitch Report of Sydney Cricket Ground.

India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online on Sony LIV App

As Sony Pictures Networks holds the telecast rights in India, its OTT platform SonyLiv will provide live online streaming of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020. Apart from it, Sony’s sports channels are available on Jio TV and Airtel Xstream mobile apps as well.

