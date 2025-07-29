Dubai [UAE], July 29 (ANI): A change at the top of the ODI batter rankings, with England's Nat Sciver-Brunt being rewarded for her good form against India, as she reclaimed the No 1 position, according to the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Sciver-Brunt returned to the top ranking for the first time in 2025 on the back of a series-high 160 runs across three matches on home soil against India, with her innings of 98 in the final match of the series a clear standout.

The England skipper just missed out on a 10th ODI century in the contest as India wrapped up a 2-1 series triumph over her side at Chester-le-Street but regained the No 1 ranking as a result of the 105-ball knock in the unsuccessful run chase.

It is the first time Sciver-Brunt has held the top ranking in 2025, with the 32-year-old having first reached the No 1 spot for ODI batters in July 2023 and then remained inside the top five behind the likes of South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt and India's Smriti Mandhana in recent times.

Mandhana drops one spot to second after totalling 115 runs across the three matches against England, while India teammates Harmanpreet Kaur (up 10 spots to 11th) and Jemimah Rodrigues (up two places to 13th) make some ground following some decent efforts during the series.

There is also some movement for a host of Ireland players following the first two matches of their ODI series at home against Zimbabwe, with star all-rounder Orla Prendergast leading the way in all three rankings categories.

Prendergast gains 12 spots to move to equal 22nd on the list for ODI batters after an unbeaten 67 in the second match of the series in Belfast, while she also rises 10 places to jump to 33rd on the rankings for ODI bowlers following a tidy spell in that same contest against Zimbabwe.

Ireland teammate Arlene Kelly (up four spots to equal 30th) makes some gains for ODI bowlers following a two-wicket haul in the series opener with Zimbabwe, with England spinner Sophie Ecclestone and Australia all-rounder Ash Gardner remaining in the top two places on the rankings for ODI bowlers.

Prendergast also makes up three rungs to move to 10th on the list for ODI all-rounders that is headed by Gardner, while Ireland skipper Gaby Lewis jumps four spots to 14th on the list for T20I batters following a pair of half-centuries against Zimbabwe in Dublin. (ANI)

