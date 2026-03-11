In a surprising turn of events following India's historic T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, star all-rounder Shivam Dube, accompanied by his wife Anjum Khan, opted for a 3rd AC train journey from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. The unconventional decision came after the team's celebratory win against New Zealand in the final, with Dube citing a lack of available flights and a strong desire to return home to his young children as the primary reasons for choosing rail travel. The journey, undertaken in the early hours of Monday, March 9, saw the cricketer employ various measures to maintain anonymity amidst the post-victory euphoria. Gautam Gambhir Defends Arshdeep Singh for Daryl Mitchell Throw Incident During T20 World Cup 2026 Final, Says 'No Need to be Sorry'.

A Champion's Discreet Return

Hours after playing a crucial role in India's dominant 96-run victory over New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Dube found himself in a predicament. With flights from Ahmedabad to Mumbai fully booked, the left-handed batsman, eager to reunite with his four-year-old son Aayan and two-year-old daughter Mehwish, decided the train offered the quickest route home. "There were no flights available, so I decided to take an early morning train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. We could have gone by road, but the train was quicker," Dube explained.

Accompanied by his wife and a friend, Dube secured 3rd AC tickets on the 5:10 am Sayaji Express. Aware of the potential for recognition, the cricketer took precautions, donning a cap, a mask, and a full-sleeved T-shirt to blend in with fellow passengers. He strategically waited in a car until minutes before departure to minimise exposure on the platform. Once aboard, Dube reportedly sought the top berth, hoping to remain unnoticed throughout the eight-hour journey.

Navigating the Journey Incognito

The decision to travel by train raised concerns among Dube's family and friends, who worried about him being recognised by jubilant fans. During the journey, a close call occurred when a ticket checker inquired about "Shivam Dube." His wife, Anjum, quickly intervened, responding, "No, no. Woh kahan se aayega?" (Where would he come from?), successfully diverting suspicion. Despite the smooth ride, Dube expressed apprehension about disembarking in broad daylight at Borivali station in Mumbai, fearing he "couldn't have escaped attention there." To ensure a safe exit, Dube contacted the police, who, initially expecting him at the airport, were surprised by his train arrival but provided an escort for a smooth departure. BCCI Announces Massive INR 131 Crore Cash Reward for Team India After ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph.

Dube's impactful performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 was significant, contributing 235 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.16 and a strike rate of 169.06, making him India's fourth-leading run-scorer. His crucial cameo of 26 runs off just eight balls in the final against New Zealand, including three fours and two sixes in the final over, helped India post a formidable total.

A Relatable Return for a National Hero

This humble mode of transport for a national hero, fresh from a global triumph, offers a relatable glimpse into the personal lives of athletes. While his teammates likely travelled via chartered flights or business class, Dube's choice underscored his priority of a swift return to his family. His journey, marked by discretion and a desire for normalcy, highlights the personal sacrifices and unique challenges faced by public figures even in moments of immense professional success.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).