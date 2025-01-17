Melbourne [Australia], January 17 (ANI): To support the National Cricket Inclusion Championships (NCIC), Australian spinner Nathan Lyon, the National Inclusion Ambassador for Cricketers with a Disability, donated three exclusive signed bats having signatures from Indian stars Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli to Cricket Australia's social impact partner Taverners Australia, Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Each of these limited-edition bats features a Braille sticker in the centre reading "A sport for all" and is signed by an Australian and Indian Test cricket stars. Taverners Australia are auctioning these bats, with proceeds going towards supporting pathways and programs for cricketers with a disability.

The National Cricket Inclusion Championships (NCIC) are set to return in this year, featuring the best Australian cricketers with a disability competing to be crowned national champions. The tournament will take place at Marchant Park in Brisbane, running from January 19-24, with twenty-two teams representing seven different states and territories set to compete.

There are five divisions across the Championships - Blind and Low Vision Mixed, Blind and Low Vision women's, cricketers with an Intellectual Disability, Deaf and Hard of Hearing men and Deaf & Hard of Hearing women's. Following exhibition games last year, 2025 marks the first time the Championship will feature a full week of Blind & Low Visions Women's matches. Established in 2017, the NCIC provides players with an opportunity to play at the highest domestic level. With over 300 players competing across the week, this is one of the largest Championships run by Cricket Australia each season. With valued support from CommBank, Principal Partner of Cricket Australia's "A Sport for All" program, and Taverners Australia, the NCIC forms part of Australian Cricket's development pathway, with the aim of having more cricketers with a disability represent Australia at international level. Cricket Australia General Manager, Events & Operations Joel Morrison said as quoted by a Cricket Australia press release: "The National Cricket Inclusion Championships are a great event that showcases the best Australian cricketers with a disability, and Cricket Australia's mission to be a sport for all." "The NCIC continue to go from strength to strength, and we're excited to see them evolve even further in 2025 with a full week of blind and low-vision women's games, building on the success of last year's exhibition matches." "It is a testament to the growing passion for inclusive cricket across the country, and we are excited to see these incredible athletes inspire the next generation while showcasing their talents on a national stage." "The Championships form an important representative pathway for cricketers, and we look forward to experiencing what the 2025 tournament has to offer," he concluded. (ANI)

