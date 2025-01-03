Australia national cricket team veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon removed India batter Shubman Gill at the stroke of lunch on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 in Sydney. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the 25th over. Nathan Lyon bowled a shorter delivery and got some turn outside off. Gill decided to dance down the track and poked with hard hands. The ball took the healthy outside edge, and Steve Smith at slips took an easy catch. Gill, who came in for the playing XI for regular India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma, was dismissed for 20 runs off 64 balls, including two fours. KL Rahul Wicket Video: Watch Mitchell Starc Dismiss Indian Batsman For a Low Score During IND vs AUS 5th Test in BGT 2024–25.

Shubman Gill Dismiss For 20 Runs

Nathan Lyon gets a wicket on the last ball before lunch 👀#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/B5nfTtBvem — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2025

