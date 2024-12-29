Jasprit Bumrah had a great outing on Day 4 of India vs Australia 4th Test at Melbourne as he scalped four wickets including the important wickets of Sam Konstas, Alex Carey, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. Bumrah's difficult spells pushed Australia in a spot of bother in the Test match. Bumrah could have had a fifth and completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Nathan Lyon. But a dramatic final over of the day saw Bumrah dismiss Lyon on a no-ball. Lyon was stitching a very good partnership with Scott Boland and KL Rahul took a very good catch, ensuring the Australian innings ended. But it is when umpires spotted that Bumrah overstepped and called it a no ball. Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Bowler in Test Cricket History to Complete 200 Wickets While Averaging Less than 20, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

Nathan Lyon Survives Despite KL Rahul's Brilliant Catch As Jasprit Bumrah's Delivery Adjudged No-Ball

In the last over of Day Four, Jasprit Bumrah thought he taken the final wicket. But it was called a no-ball. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Yc9kjO3bVc — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)