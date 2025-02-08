Haridwar, Feb 8 (PTI) Manipur and Madhya Pradesh recorded victories over their respective rivals in women's hockey competition of the 38th National Games here on Saturday.

In the opening encounter of the day, Manipur women defeated hosts Uttarakhand 5-2, courtesy goals through Bramhacharimayum Sarita Devi (3rd minute), Suman Devi Thoudam (24th), Chanu Lanchenbi Khundrakpam (44th, 47th) and Devi Thounaojam Nirupama (51st). Saloni Pilkhwal (2nd, 49th) scored a brace for the hosts.

Uttarakhand have been knocked out of the tournament after suffering four losses in as many games, while Manipur are currently placed fourth in Pool B standings with four points from three encounters.

Madhya Pradesh then defeated West Bengal 2-1 in a Pool A match to retain the top spot. Nilanjali Rai converted a penalty corner in the 19th minute and Anjali Gautam found the back of the net in the 35th minute for MP. Subila Tirkey (37th) scored off a penalty corner for West Bengal.

In the men's event, Maharashtra secured a 2-1 victory against hosts Uttarakhand in a Pool B encounter.

Govind Singh Bisht found the back of the net in the fifth minute to hand the hosts a 1-0 lead. Maharashtra captain Sunil Walmiki (14th, 26th) converted two penalty corners to hand his side the win.

Maharashtra are currently second in the standings with seven points, while Uttarakhand have crashed out with just one point from four games.

Later in the day, Karnataka beat Manipur 4-1 to retain the top spot in Pool A standings.

Ganesh Majji (18th), Surya N M (31st), Bharath Mahalingappa Kurtakoti (54th), Shamanth C (55th) scored a goal each for Karnataka, while Irengbam Rohit Singh (47th) was the lone goal scorer for the losing side.

Karnataka have nine points, having won all three matches in the group stage. Manipur, on the other hand, are out of the race with just one point from three outings.

