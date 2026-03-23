Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 23 (ANI): The two-day inaugural edition of the National Indoor Athletics Championships, scheduled to start Tuesday here at Kalinga Stadium, will herald a new beginning in Indian athletics, said Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Bahadur Singh Sagoo.

"Competitors are excited to add a new chapter to their athletics profile," the AFI president told the media during an interactive session on Monday, according to a press release from the AFI.

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The first edition of the National Indoor Championships, which has attracted 278 entries including 97 female athletes, will certainly act as a catalyst for upcoming competitions, said Sagoo.

"The two-day indoor competition, which has attracted young and experienced athletes, will be a good platform to test skills over the 200m indoor track," the AFI president added.

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Odisha's rising international sprinter, Animesh Kujur, is all set to test his explosive strength over the 60m dash, saying he is looking ahead to a good start to the 2026 competitive season. "I'm excited to compete in my first indoor competition, that too on my home ground," said the 100m/200m national outdoor record holder.

India's national outdoor record holder in men's triple jump, Praveen Chithravel, is the most experienced of all, as he has competed in several indoor competitions in Europe and Asia. The Tamil Nadu international jumper will compete here in Bhubaneswar in the men's long jump. "The atmosphere during indoor competitions is electrifying," said Chithravel. "The compact Indoor track arena allows athletes more opportunities to connect with the fans and, at the same time, boost self-confidence."

Odisha's Director of Sports, Veddula Vijay, said the indoor facility here in Bhubaneswar is a boon to athletes. "The Odisha government-run indoor arena at Kalinga Stadium is a big opportunity for athletes to continue to practice in all-weather conditions," Vijay added.

The first medal event of the opening day on Tuesday will be the men's 3,000m track race. The competition will be conducted in both senior and U20 age groups. The competition will conclude on Wednesday. (ANI)

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