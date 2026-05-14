Jasprit Bumrah To Captain Mumbai Indians In PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 Match

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India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will lead Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter against Punjab Kings tonight. The decision comes after stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav and regular skipper Hardik Pandya were ruled out of the PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 fixture at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium. You Can Follow Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard here

Jasprit Bumrah To Captain MI

A kid with a unique action bowled yorkers at will. That same kid, now a legend of the game will lead the Blue & Gold in Dharamshala. A journey to be proud of, Captain Jasprit! 💙 pic.twitter.com/QCi1X4HhDy — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 14, 2026

The leadership change occurs as the five-time champions look to play the role of 'spoiler' in the tournament. While the Mumbai Indians have already been mathematically eliminated from the playoff race, their opponents, the Punjab Kings, desperately require a victory to keep their top-four ambitions alive.

This is not the first time Bumrah has stepped into a leadership role. Having previously captained the Indian national side in Test and T20I formats, the 32-year-old is a highly respected figure within the Mumbai dressing room. Dharamshala Weather Live: Get Rain Chance Updates for PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 Match.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have been led by ten captains since 2008. Sachin Tendulkar was the inaugural leader, followed by early captains like Harbhajan Singh and Shaun Pollock. Rohit Sharma remains the most successful, guiding the franchise to five IPL titles between 2013 and 2023.

In 2024, Pandya took over as regular captain. Stand-in roles have been filled by Kieron Pollard and Yadav over various seasons. Bumrah's appointment marks the debut of MI’s 10th captain over 19 IPL seasons.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).