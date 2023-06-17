Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Olympian Kynan Chenai and Paris 2024 quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta are in joint lead in the men's Trap, while Rajeshwari Kumari is ahead in the women's Trap shooting competition of the fourth National Selection Trials (Shotgun), currently underway at Bhopal's Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy range.

Kynan and Bhowneesh shot perfect scores of 50 each after two rounds of qualification while Rajeshwari had two misses to be on top of the women's qualification field with 48.

The 55-strong men's Trap field is currently looking more competitive with just two points separating the top eight shooters and three separating the leaders from 15th-placed Udaiveer Singh Jaijee. Former world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu is one of the two Shooters trailing the leaders on 49.

In the 32-strong women's field, the seasoned Shagun Chowdhary is a point behind Rajeshwari with 47 while Neeru with 46 is placed third currently. Following them are a group of five on 45, including the likes of Kirti Gupta, Pragati Dubey and another veteran Shooter Seema Tomar, among others.

The Trap shooters will come back on Saturday for two more rounds of qualification before the finals are played after the fifth and final qualification round on Sunday. The top six qualify for the finals. (ANI)

