Himachal Pradesh [India], December 25 (ANI): The National U-20 Ice Hockey Tournament will begin on January 27 in Kaza, Lahaul and Spiti district, the General Secretary of the Ice Hockey Association of India Harjinder Singh Jindi has said.

The training camp has started for the second time at the Ice Hockey Rink, built at 3720 meters, the highest in Himachal Pradesh. The Ice Hockey Coaching Camp and Tournament was announced on Thursday in Kaza sub-division of Lahaul Spiti.

The Ice Skating Hockey Coaching Camp is being organised with the Ice Hockey Association of India. In this camp, 165 students are being trained by national-level coach Amit Berwal. Harjinder Singh Jindi said that winter sports has immense potential in Lahul Spiti. The rink is made according to international standards. This has become Himachal's highest altitude ice hockey rink.

Some of the children in the camp will be trained in an advanced coaching camp in Gulmarg. Their selection will be done in the coming days. He said that this time the Under 20 Ice Hockey tournament will be held in Kaza so that the children get to learn more and at the same time, Kaza also emerges as a new center for winter sports.

He said that a very good effort was made by the local administration and its positive results will be seen in the coming days. There is great enthusiasm among the participants here. Children from the age of eight to the age of 20 are taking coaching here. ADM Gian Sagar Negi said that from January 1, Advance Coaching Camp is going to be held in Gulmarg.

In this, the best participants will be trained in Kaza will be sent for coaching. They will then be selected for the national team. For the first time, a national level competition is going to be held in Himachal. For the first time last year, the coaching camp was organised and as it produced good results, this is the second time is it being held.

Provision has been made for whatever expenses will be incurred during this time. He said that the state government is formulating policies to promote sports. In such a situation, players are being given the best and state-of-the-art facilities. ADM Gyan Sagar Negi said that Spiti has snow for five months. During this, SDM Jeevan Singh Negi said in a vote of thanks that with the cooperation of local administration and Indian Ice Hockey Association, this step has been successful. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)