Potchefstroom [South Africa], April 17 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra kicked off his 2025 athletics season with a win at the Potch Invitational Meet in Potchefstroom, South Africa, with a modest 84.52m throw, as per the Olympics.com.

Competing at the iconic McArthur Stadium, the same venue where he qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics almost five years ago, Neeraj Chopra beat local athletes Douw Smit and Duncan Robertson to the top of the podium.

Smit, with a best mark of 82.44m on the day, and Neeraj were the only two in a six-man field who managed to beat the 80 m mark in the men's javelin throw competition at the Potch Invitational Meet 2025.

Neeraj Chopra's personal best and the Indian national record, however, stand at 89.94m--a mark achieved at the 2022 Stockholm Diamond League.

The appearance at Potchefstroom deviates from Neeraj's usual trend of opening his seasons at the Doha Diamond League. The annual Diamond League competition had been Neeraj's choice to start his 2023 and 2024 athletics seasons.

Neeraj is also listed to compete at this year's Doha Diamond League on May 16. Before he turned up in Potchefstroom, it was expected to be his first competitive outing for the 2025 season.

He will also headline a World Athletics Continental Tour javelin throw event in India in May.

Incidentally, Neeraj was training under his new coach, three-time Olympic and world champion Jan Zelezny of Czechia, in Potchefstroom. The South African meet was the Indian ace's first event under the javelin legend.

It was also Neeraj's first outing since finishing second at the 2024 Diamond League Final last September.

The 2025 athletics season will be an important one for Neeraj, who will be looking to defend his World Championships gold medal at the upcoming edition set to take place at Tokyo's National Stadium this year.

Neeraj Chopra had won his historic Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 at the same venue four years ago.

Last year, the Indian athlete had to settle for a silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who set an Olympic record to claim the gold.

Nadeem, who had to settle for a silver medal at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, will also be out to dethrone Neeraj of his world title in Tokyo this year. (ANI)

