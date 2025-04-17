Manchester United managed a 2-2 draw away against Lyon in the Europa League and have all to play for when the teams meet again at Old Trafford this evening. The Red Devils were shocking against Newcastle United in the last match, succumbing to a 4-1 defeat at the Tyneside. It has been just that kind of season for the Red Devils as they struggle for form. Manager Ruben Amorim has not had the best of time with his new club and needs some serious thinking to do ahead of the tie. For Lyon, they will be happy with the way they competed with United in the first leg and now its all about scoring away from home for them. Manchester United Head Coach Ruben Amorim Confirms Andre Onana To Return in Goal vs Lyon, Joshua Zirkzee Ruled Out for Season.

Joshua Zirkzee’s season is over following a hamstring injury against Newcastle United and he will be replaced by Rasmus Hojlund. Andre Onana was left out of the squad in the last game but he is back with the team and ready to start. Allejandro Garnacho and Burno Fernandes will be the two attacking midfielders with Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte as the central midfield duo.

Malick Fofana and Ernest Nuamah will be the players missing out for Lyon due to injuries. Paul Akouokou will sit deep and shield the backline with Corentin Tolisso and Jordan Veretout pushing forward to support the attacking play from midfield. Georges Mikautadze is set to play the lone striker role for the visitors.

When is Manchester United vs Lyon UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Quarterfinal Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will be back in action for the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 semifinal berth as they will take on Lyon in the Quarterfinal second leg match on Friday, April 17. The Manchester United vs Lyon match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, England and has a scheduled start time of 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out Manchester United vs Lyon match viewing options below.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Lyon UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Quarterfinal Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 season. In India, fans will be able to get a live telecast viewing option of the Manchester United vs Lyon UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal match on Sony Ten Sports 2, Sony Ten Sports 3, Sony Ten Sports 4 SD/HD channels. For Lyon vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League online viewing options, read below. Europa League Anthem Played by Mistake Before Aston Villa vs PSG in UEFA Champions League 2024–25 (Watch Video).

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Lyon UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Quarterfinal Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Lyon vs Manchester United football match on the Sony LIV app and website. The live streaming of the Manchester United vs Lyon UEL 2024-25 match will be available on the Jio TV app. Expect a close game of football with Manchester United claiming a 2-1 win here

