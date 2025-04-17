Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be hosting Punjab Kings next at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, April, 18, from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) for the 34th Indian Premier League 2025 match. The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be the seventh game for both sides in the ongoing competition. Ahead of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match, RCB are at the third spot while PBKS are at the fourth spot, but both sides have the same eight points, from four wins and two losses respectively. RCB are having a higher NRR. RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 34.

Both RCB and PBKS had the same pattern of results so far in the IPL. It would be interesting to see which team becomes the better here and manage to clinch a better position than the other. Talking about the last games, Royal Challengers Bengaluru earned a handsome win against Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets, while PBKS won the low-scoring thriller against defending champions KKR by 16 runs, successfully defending the 111 total they managed. RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, and Devdutt Padikkal, the key architects of the chase against RR, which earned RCB a nine-wicket win, are expected to stay right in their places. Rajat Patidar should be coming in at four, while Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, and Tim David are expected to be the fierce middle-order batters for this side in the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match. Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal have been really good at picking wickets and are in fact the main four wicket-takers for RCB in IPL 2025. So, the bowling line-up should also stay in its place. Suyash Sharma can be a spinner of choice, used as an impact player if batting first.

RCB Playing XI vs PBKS

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Players: Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings batters were horrible against KKR in the last game, but that was just an off-day. Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, and Josh Inglis form the core of this top-order, and altering them after just a poor game wouldn't be ideal. Marcus Stoinis can be tried ahead of Glenn Maxwell, as his strike rate is better. Also, Maxwell's spin might not be of much use at Bengaluru. Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh are the core big hitters, and they have their slots booked. Marco Jansen picked three wickets and has his berth booked too. Arshdeep Singh being the ace pacer and highest wicket-taker for PBKS in IPL 2025 will stay too. Xavier Bartlett might get another chance, as an impact player. Yuzvendra Chahal, the game changer with four wickets in the last match will be the ace-spinner against his ex-side RCB. Yash Thakur might be tried again. Buy RCB vs PBKS Tickets Online and Offline: How to Purchase IPL 2025 Tickets for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

PBKS Playing XI vs RCB

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Players: Xavier Bartlett, Musheer Khan

