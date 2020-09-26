New Delhi, Sep 26: Neetu David, one of India's finest woman cricketers in the late '90s and early 2000, has been named as chief of BCCI's women's national selection panel. The four-year term of the previous panel, led by Hemlata Kala, ended in March 2020. It had Sudha Shah, Anjali Pendharkar, Shashi Gupta and Lopamudra Banerjee as other members. Their last assignment was selecting the team for the women's World T20 in Australia, where India ended runners-up. IPL Betting Rackets Busted in Kolkata, 9 Held, Rs 1.5 Lakh in Cash Seized.

The BCCI took time to name a new selection panel, inviting criticism from a lot of quarters, but the rationale behind the delay was absence of any cricketing activity due to the COVID-19 related lockdown. The India's women's cricket will now get back to action with the three-team Women's Challenger Series in the UAE and for that BCCI had to form a new women's selection panel first.

There were a lot of applications but the former left-arm spinner David, who was India's highest wicket-taker in WODIS before Jhulan Goswami surpassed her, was named as the head of new selection panel. She took 141 wickets in 97 games. Her figures of 8/53 are the best by an Indian woman in Test matches. David played 10 Tests in which she had 41 victims. She retired from international cricket in 2008.

From among those, who have been appointed members of the selection committee, are former Maharashtra left-handed batswoman Arati Vaidya, who played 3 Tests and 6 ODIs between mid to late '90s, represents West Zone.

From the East Zone, Mithu Mukherjee's was included. She was part of the previous panel and didn't complete her full term. She still has at least two years left in her tenure.

From Central Zone Renu Margrate, a medium pacer, who played for India in five Tests and 23 ODIs in the late '90s. The 45 year-old Margaret represented Indian Railways in the national tournaments. The fifth member in the panel is 59-year-old Venkatacher Kalpana, who played three Test and 8 ODIs between 1986 and 1991 as a wicketkeeper-batter.

