Agni Chopra, the record-breaking batter and son of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra, has officially registered for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 Auction. Opting to represent the United States, the 27-year-old’s move follows his recent transition from the Indian domestic circuit to the American cricket system, a shift necessitated by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regulations regarding passport holders. PSL 2026: Hyderabad and Sialkot Join as New Franchises in Record-Breaking Expansion Ahead of Season 11.

Record-Breaking Domestic Run

Chopra first drew international attention during the 2023-24 Indian domestic season while playing for Mizoram. He became the first player in the history of first-class cricket to score centuries in each of his first four matches.

His prolific form continued into the 2024-25 season, where he maintained a Bradmanesque average of 94.94, amassing over 1,800 runs in just 11 first-class appearances. Despite these achievements, Chopra’s status as a US passport holder (born in Detroit) meant he could no longer participate in Indian domestic cricket under current BCCI mandates.

Transition to USA Cricket

Faced with the choice of relinquishing his American citizenship or seeking opportunities abroad, Chopra signed with MI New York for the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) season. His registration for the PSL 2026 auction as a USA player further solidifies his intent to pursue an international career with the United States national team. IPL Stars Outvalue PSL Teams! New Pakistan Super League Franchises Sold for Combined INR 115 Crore.

By entering the PSL draft as an overseas (USA) associate player, Chopra joins a growing list of cricketers utilizing the American pathway to gain exposure in global T20 leagues.

His decision to play as a US cricketer allows him to bypass the restrictions placed on active Indian players, who are generally barred from participating in overseas T20 leagues like the PSL.

