Leeds, England, Jun 24 (AP) Tom Blundell couldn't review his leg-before-wicket dismissal against England in the third cricket test on Friday because the DLS system wasn't working as New Zealand went to lunch at 325-8.

England pacer Matthew Potts (1-30) took advantage of the technical fault to claim Blundell for 55 on the second day at Headingley.

Potts' delivery, which looked worth reviewing in normal circumstances, ended another dangerous counterattack by Blundell and Daryl Mitchell (109). The Kiwi duo has now shared partnerships of 195, 236 and 120 in the three-match series in which England holds an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Mitchell reached his third century of the series by hitting spinner Jack Leach (3-100) for a six. Leach dismissed Mitchell for 109 in the last ball of the session with Zak Crawley taking the catch.

Tim Southee is 33 not out.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes dropped Mitchell on 80 in Potts' first over of the morning. The ball would have carried comfortably to Joe Root at first slip, but Foakes intervened. Potts had also missed out on a clear lbw against Mitchell on the first day when England captain Ben Stokes declined to review the appeal.

Michael Bracewell (13) was the other batter out in the opening session to Stuart Broad (3-62) after New Zealand resumed on 225-5. AP

