Auckland [New Zealand], March 11 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Thursday confirmed that all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme will undergo an operation on his troublesome right-ankle.

De Grandhomme's struggled with the injury since the start of the 2020-21 season, forcing him to rest on the side-lines and limiting him to play only as a specialist batsman for much of his return for Northern Districts in the Super Smash and Ford Trophy.

With the injury not improving NZC Medical Manager Dayle Shackel confirmed surgery was opted for.

"It's been a challenging time for Colin and we hope this procedure will allow him to return with full function in his ankle. It's anticipated he will need six weeks of rest before he can return to running and another two weeks before he can resume bowling," said Shackel in an official release.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said de Grandhomme remains a hugely important part of the side and they would all be hoping for his comeback.

"We've all been gutted for Colin having to miss this international summer through injury. His contributions to the BLACKCAPS in the past few years have been outstanding across all three formats and he's been a huge part of our team," said Stead.

"His skills with the ball, power with the bat and catching in the field make him one of the premier all-rounders in the world and so we're naturally eager to see him get the injury right and become available for us again. It's too early to say what this might mean for our Test tour to England in late May and June, but we're hopeful following surgery and rehabilitation he will be a chance to make the squad," he added.

NZC on Wednesday had announced the ODI squad for the three-game series against Bangladesh, set to begin on March 20. Devon Conway, Will Young, and Daryl Mitchell have earned their maiden New Zealand ODI call-ups.

Squad: Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (c) (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)