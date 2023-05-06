Bengaluru, May 6 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team's newly-appointed analytical coach Rhett Halkett and scientific advisor Alan Tan have joined the squad that is camping at the SAI Centre here under new chief coach Craig Fulton.

Both arrived in the country -- in New Delhi -- on Thursday.

Also Read | Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks GT to Beat LSG in IPL 2023 Match 51.

Both Rhett and Alan will be working closely with Fulton as India begin their preparations for the upcoming European leg of the FIH Pro League, which is set to begin from May 26.

India will face off in double-headers against Belgium and Great Britain in London and then will travel to Eindhoven, Netherlands to play double-headers against the Netherlands and Argentina.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of CSK vs MI T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

India have a packed calendar this year with the Asian Champions Trophy set to take place in Chennai in August, which will be followed by the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, "With major competitions set to take place in the coming months, the duo, along with coach Fulton will be integral in ensuring the players are ready to face top teams in the world.

"We are confident they will help in leading the team to new heights this year."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)