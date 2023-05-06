The Indian Premier League 2023 has completely opened up following a few results and a game getting washed out for rain. From here on, every game will decide how a piece will move in the board, forward or backward. From here, backwards means elimination. In such an intense clash, Gujarat Titans will host Lucknow Super Giants at home in the 51st match of the IPL 2023. GT are the only team who have went too much ahead into the race for play-offs. They won seven of their first 10 games and are cruising now. Lucknow on the other hand have faced a few set-backs, they lost their home game against RCB, had their captain injured and ruled out in the same game. The next game against CSK was abandoned due to rain, They have slightly slipped down in terms of their chances and will want to get back on track with a win. Cricket pundits have made their predictions regarding the game and have given their views on who will win GT vs LSG IPL 2023 match? Staying the GT vs LSG win prediction, Google, search engine giant, has its win probability in place and it has already predicted the winner of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match. Great Gesture! Rashid Khan Checks On Cameraman After Ball Hits Him During RR vs GT IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

It's a battle between two teams who has displayed some quality cricket now. So, what has Google predicted for the enocunter of GT vs LSG in IPL 2023 match. In an interesting prediction, as per Google Win Probability, Gujarat Titans are heavy favourites to win the clash. Google's Win Probability has given Gujarat Titans 57% chance to win the much-anticipated cricket match. Apparently, as per Google’s prediction Lucknow Super Giants has 43% chance of winning the game.

GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Win Probability (Google)

The prediction is interesting but not surprising considering the kind of form GT has been in. Their bowling is in great form with Mohammed Shami shining with the new ball and then Josh Little, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed squeezing in the middle overs. LSG have very recently lost KL Rahul to injury and they don't have their domestic batting depth with Deepak Hooda out of form. GT bowling poses a big challenge to LSG batting and hence a lopsided prediction. 'Turning the Clock Back' DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly Refreshens Memories With His Trademark Shots in the Practice Session Ahead of IPL 2023 Clash Against RCB (Watch Video).

Both sides have faced each other thrice and Lucknow are yet to win against Gujarat Titans in the IPL. They will hope to change fortunes in the upcoming clash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2023 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).