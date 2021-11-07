Paris, Nov 7 (AP) Neymar scored twice as runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain held on to win 3-2 at struggling Bordeaux after conceding late goals.

After Kylian Mbappe made it 3-0 after 63 minutes, Bordeaux fought back to threaten a draw. Honduras striker Alberth Elis pounced in the 77th and a slick goal from striker M'Baye Niang, after swapping passes twice with veteran forward Jimmy Briand, made it 3-2 entering injury time.

Also Read | PAK vs SCO Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41.

Although Bordeaux ran out of time, PSG's complacency and defensive lapses were again exposed — just like in midweek when it conceded a late equalizing penalty to Leipzig in the Champions League.

The Brazil star Neymar put PSG ahead when he turned in Mbappe's cross from the right in the 26th minute and finished from Mbappe's back-heel pass just before the break.

Also Read | ENG vs SA Stat Highlights, T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Knocked Out of Tournament Despite 10-Run Win Over Three Lions.

Mbappe made it 3-0 when he latched onto Georginio Wijnaldum's pass.

Lionel Messi missed the game for PSG as he nurses minor knee and hamstring injuries.

PSG is 10 points clear of second-place Lens and 11 ahead of third-place Nice, but Nice can ensure the gap stays at eight with a home win against mid-table Montpellier on Sunday.

Defending champion Lille is mired in 12th place after conceding late in a 1-1 home draw with seventh-place Angers.

Central defender Tiago Djalo finished empathically from Renato Sanches' right-wing cross to put Lille ahead in the 27th minute.

Midfielder Azzeddine Ounahi equalized in the 83rd after being well set up by substitute Billal Brahimi three minutes after he came on.

Lille midfielder Amadou Onana was sent off deep into stoppage time for a crude two-footed lunge on Angers winger Jimmy Cabot. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)