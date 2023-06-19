Bhubaneswar, Jun 19 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for the Indian men's football team for winning the Hero Intercontinental Cup here.

India rode on skipper Sunil Chhetri's 87th international goal and Lallianzuala Chhangte's strike to beat Lebanon 2-0 in the final and lift the Intercontinental Cup at the Kaling Stadium on Sunday night.

Also Read | What Is Brumbella? Know About Latest Cricket Term After England’s Unique Field at Edgbaston in Ashes 2023.

"It is a matter of great pride for our state to host this prestigious Intercontinental Cup. Congratulations to India on their victory in the face of stiff competition. It is our intention to hold many more football events in Odisha and support the growth of the sport in Odisha and India," Patnaik said during the closing ceremony.

All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey thanked the Odisha government for successfully hosting the tournament.

Also Read | Netherlands 2-3 Italy, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Third Place: Federico Chiesa's Strike Seals Thrilling Victory for Azzurri.

"We couldn't have had a better venue and ending to the Hero Intercontinental Cup. I thank Odisha government for extending all support and hospitality to the participating teams and for hosting a spectacular tournament," he said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)